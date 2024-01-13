MG Astor 2024 launched in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: MG Motor India launched the MG Astor 2024. The SUV is offered at a starting price of Rs 9.98 lakh (ex-showroom). The MG Astor 2024 is being offered in Sprint, Shine, Select, Sharp Pro and Savvy Pro variants.

The MG Astor offers a couple of engine options — 1.5-litre naturally aspirated unit (110bhp and 144Nm) and 1.3-litre turbocharged unit (140bhp and 220Nm). While the 1.5-litre engine can be paired either with a 6-speed MT or a CVT, the 1.3-litre engine comes mated to a 6-speed AT.

Also Read: Foreign exchange reserves of India fall sharply to $617.3 billion

The MG Astor 2024 boasts features like ventilated front seats, wireless charger, wireless Android Auto and Apple Car Play, panoramic sunroof, and auto-dimming IRVM, along with an updated i-Smart 2.0 with advanced user interface. There are over 80 connected features.

The i-Smart 2.0 features include Jio voice recognition system, enabling advanced voice commands for weather, cricket updates, calculator, clock, date/day information, horoscope, dictionary, news and knowledge.