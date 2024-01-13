Prime Minister launches Maharashtra election campaign

Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicked off his 2024 election campaign with a series of events in Maharashtra. A significant highlight was the inauguration of the 21.8-km Trans Harbour Link, India’s longest sea bridge, connecting Sewri in Mumbai to Nhava Sheva in Raigad. This major infrastructure development aims to enhance connectivity and reduce travel times in the Navi Mumbai and Mumbai regions. Earlier in the day, Modi visited the Shree Kala Ram Mandir in Nashik, engaging in a cleaning drive and emphasizing the intersection of spirituality and civic duty.

Modi addressed the youth in Nashik, critiquing dynastic politics and emphasizing the vital role of first-time voters in shaping India’s future. He highlighted their importance as ambassadors for traditional practices, such as Ayurveda, and promoting sustainable food sources like millets. The Prime Minister also underscored his commitment to women’s empowerment and highlighted various infrastructure projects, including in railways, metro, and water sectors. The inauguration of the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), also known as the Atal Setu, in Navi Mumbai, was another key moment. Named after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, this sea bridge is expected to significantly reduce travel times, serving as a catalyst for economic growth.

The Atal Setu, spanning 16.5 km over the sea and constructed at a cost of Rs 17,840 crore, promises to alleviate traffic congestion and improve transportation networks. It will notably shorten travel times to Mumbai and Navi Mumbai International Airports, enhance connectivity to Pune, Goa, and southern regions, and improve links between Mumbai Port and Jawaharlal Nehru Port. Modi acknowledged Japan’s role and the late PM Shinzo Abe’s contribution, adding an international dimension to this engineering feat.