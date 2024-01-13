Sangh Parivar’s Ambitious Plan: Distributing ‘Akshat’ to 50 Lakh Houses in Kerala

The Sangh Parivar in Kerala is actively leveraging the Ayodhya sentiment in the run-up to the general elections, with a goal to reach 35-50 lakh households in the state by distributing ‘Akshat’ (worshipped rice) from the Ram temple before January 15. This initiative, involving organizations like RSS, VHP, Hindu Aikya Vedi, BJP, Sevabharathi, and BMS, commenced on January 1. VHP state president Viji Thampi is set to be the sole representative of Sangh organizations from Kerala attending the consecration, while 26 seers from various mutts, including Mata Amritanandamayi, Swami Chidanandapuri, and Swami Amritaswarupananda Puri, are expected to participate in the ceremony.

The consecration event is also anticipated to be attended by notable figures such as actor Mohanlal, director Priyadarshan, SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan, NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair, Guruvayur temple thantri Chennas Dineshan Namboodiripad, Sabarimala temple thantri Kandaru Rajeevaru, along with some business magnates and Padma award winners. This concerted effort by the Sangh Parivar in Kerala showcases a strategic alignment with the Ayodhya sentiment to connect with the public and make a substantial impact in the lead-up to the upcoming elections.