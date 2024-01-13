Simple Thenga Pathiri recipe

Ingredients:

– 1 cup rice flour

– 1 cup grated coconut

– 1 cup hot water

– Salt, to taste

– Oil, for frying

Instructions:

1. Prepare the Dough:

– In a mixing bowl, add rice flour and salt.

– Gradually add hot water and mix well to form a smooth dough.

– Cover the dough and let it rest for about 10-15 minutes.

2. Prepare the Coconut Filling:

– In a separate bowl, combine grated coconut with a pinch of salt. Mix well.

3. Shape the Pathiris:- Take a small portion of the dough and flatten it in your palms to form a small disc.

– Place a spoonful of the coconut mixture in the center of the disc.

– Fold the edges over the filling and seal it, shaping it into a small round or oval pathiri.

4. Fry the Pathiris:

– Heat oil in a pan for frying.

– Carefully place the shaped pathiris into the hot oil.

– Fry until they turn golden brown and crispy on both sides.

– Remove excess oil by placing the fried pathiris on paper towels.

5. Serve:

– Thenga Pathiri is ready to be served. Enjoy it hot with your favorite chutney or curry.