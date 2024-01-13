Simple Thenga Pathiri recipe

Ingredients:
– 1 cup rice flour
– 1 cup grated coconut
– 1 cup hot water
– Salt, to taste
– Oil, for frying
Instructions:
1. Prepare the Dough:
– In a mixing bowl, add rice flour and salt.
– Gradually add hot water and mix well to form a smooth dough.
– Cover the dough and let it rest for about 10-15 minutes.
2. Prepare the Coconut Filling:
– In a separate bowl, combine grated coconut with a pinch of salt. Mix well.
3. Shape the Pathiris:- Take a small portion of the dough and flatten it in your palms to form a small disc.
– Place a spoonful of the coconut mixture in the center of the disc.
– Fold the edges over the filling and seal it, shaping it into a small round or oval pathiri.
4. Fry the Pathiris:
– Heat oil in a pan for frying.
– Carefully place the shaped pathiris into the hot oil.
– Fry until they turn golden brown and crispy on both sides.
– Remove excess oil by placing the fried pathiris on paper towels.
5. Serve:
– Thenga Pathiri is ready to be served. Enjoy it hot with your favorite chutney or curry.
