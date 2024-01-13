Soil from Ram Janmabhoomi to be presented to guests

The Ram Janmabhoomi Theerth Kshetra Trust announced on Friday that soil from Ram Janmabhoomi, extracted during foundation excavation, will be packaged and presented to attendees at the consecration ceremony on January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, set to attend the event, will receive a 15-meter picture of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya packed in a jute bag featuring the temple’s photograph. Arrangements are underway to provide memorable gifts to over 11,000 guests and invitees.

In addition to the soil of Ram Janmabhoomi, guests will receive 100 grams of special Motichoor laddoos made with desi ghee as prasad. The gifts will be presented in two boxes, with one containing motichoor laddoos and a sacred tulsi leaf, while the other will contain soil recovered during the excavation. The gift boxes will also include Saryu river water in a bottled form and religious books provided by the Gita Press of Gorakhpur. The Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is actively preparing to welcome eminent personalities and guests invited to the ceremony.