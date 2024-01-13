SpiceJet to operate special flight to Ayodhya: Details

New Delhi: Low-budget air carrier based in India, SpiceJet has announced that it will be running a special flight from Delhi to Ayodhya on January 21. The flight service will be specifically designed for pilgrims joining in the Pran Pratishta ceremony at the Ram temple the next day.

The Pran Pratishta ceremony symbolizes the divinity of the temple deities and celebrates their manifestation. Hindus from around the country are set to gather in Ayodhya for this momentous event.

The special flight from Delhi is scheduled to depart at 1.30 PM, reaching Ayodhya by 3 PM. The return flight on the following day will take off at 5 PM, landing in Delhi at 6.30 PM.

‘The Pran Pratishta ceremony at the Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya is a moment of immense pride for every Indian. We are blessed to witness this historic moment in our lifetime. SpiceJet is deeply honoured to play a role in connecting devotees attending this momentous event and is committed to providing a comfortable and efficient travel experience for all passengers,’ said Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath virtually launched Indigo Airlines’ direct air service between Ayodhya and Ahmedabad at an event held at his official residence.