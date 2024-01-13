Tightened Security in Puri for Heritage Corridor Project Inauguration on Jan 17

In anticipation of a massive gathering of approximately five lakh devotees, stringent five-layer security arrangements have been implemented in Puri, similar to those observed during the annual Rath Yatra, for the inauguration of the temple heritage corridor project on January 17. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is slated to inaugurate the Shree Mandira Parikrama Project (SMPP), a redevelopment initiative around the renowned Jagannath temple. Rituals for the mega event have already commenced, with the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) making arrangements for the attendance of numerous dignitaries, ministers, political leaders, and religious figures.

To manage the expected heavy influx to the temple town, strict surveillance has been enforced across Puri, including the 12th-century shrine and the beach area. A comprehensive five-layer security cover, akin to Rath Yatra arrangements, has been put in place, encompassing deployment of security personnel in and around the temple, special security for VVIPs, coast guard and marine police guarding the seafront, lifeguards at designated beach points, police help desks on the Bhubaneswar-Puri highway, and traffic management measures. Over 44 platoons of police, 135 CCTVs with face-reading technology, and additional security measures will be deployed for the event, aimed at ensuring the safety of devotees and maintaining law and order. Vehicle parking arrangements and transport facilities for devotees have also been organized to facilitate their participation in the significant project inauguration.