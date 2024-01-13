Traditional Kerala-style Chala Thoran Recipe

“Chala Thoran” is a traditional South Indian dish, particularly popular in the state of Kerala. “Thoran” refers to a dry vegetable stir-fry with coconut, and “Chala” likely refers to a specific type of vegetable or ingredient. Here’s a generic recipe for a traditional Kerala-style Thoran, and you can substitute “Chala” with your specific vegetable:

Ingredients:

– 2 cups chopped Chala (replace with your preferred vegetable, such as cabbage, beans, carrot, etc.)

– 1/2 cup grated coconut

– 2 green chilies, finely chopped

– 1/2 teaspoon mustard seeds

– 1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds

– 1 sprig curry leaves

– 2 tablespoons coconut oil

– Salt to taste

Instructions:

1. Heat coconut oil in a pan and add mustard seeds. Allow them to splutter.

2. Add cumin seeds and curry leaves, sauté for a few seconds.

3. Add chopped Chala (or your chosen vegetable) to the pan. Stir well.

4. Add salt to taste and continue stirring on medium heat until the vegetable is partially cooked.

5. Reduce the heat, cover the pan, and let the vegetable cook until tender.

6. Once the vegetable is almost cooked, add grated coconut and chopped green chilies. Mix well.

7. Cook for a few more minutes until the coconut is lightly roasted, and the vegetable is well-cooked but retains a bit of crunch.

8. Remove from heat and serve hot as a side dish with rice.