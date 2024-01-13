UAE authority announces partial closure of major road

Abu Dhabi: The Integrated Transport Centre in Abu Dhabi has announced a partial road closure. The authrotiy informed that a major road will be partially closed from Saturday.

ITC said that there will be a partial road closure on Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed Street from Saturday, January 13 to Monday, January 15.The authority has urged motorists to drive cautiously and to abide by traffic rules and regulations.

Earlier the ITC has announced traffic fine instalment scheme. The new scheme will allow customers to pay for traffic fines through instalments. The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) has announced this.

The authority informed that credit card holders from First Abu Dhabi Bank, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, and Emirates Islamic Bank, can benefit from this service. ITC plans to include more banks by the first half of 2024.

The service allows customers to pay the ITC fines through through instalments over a range of specified periods which are: 3 months, 6 months, 9 months or 12 months, without interest or profits. Customers can avail of this service through TAMM service centres or the Customer Happiness Centres at the headquarters of Abu Dhabi City Municipality and Al Ain City Municipality. Resident is then required to contact the bank where the credit card was issued to request payment of the amount through instalments over the desired period.