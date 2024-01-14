33 killed, several injured in landslide

Bogoto: At least 33 people, mostly children, were killed in a landslide in northwestern Colombia. Colombia’s Vice President Francia Marquez said this on social media.

‘I deeply regret the death of 33 people in this tragedy, mostly children, according to preliminary reports from the territory. At this time, search and rescue actions continue for the people who remain trapped,’ Vice President Francia Marquez wrote on the social media platform X.

Also Read: BCCI announces Indian squad for first two tests against England

The landslide happened on a roadway that connects the cities of Quibdo and Medellin in the Pacific province of Choco. Choco lies on the Pacific Ocean and is home to a vast tropical forest. A landslide in the same part of Colombia in December 2022 killed at least 27 people.

While much of Colombia is suffering a period of drought, the Institute of Hydrology, Meteorology and Environmental Studies has warned of the risk of heavy rains in the Amazon and in several departments bordering the Pacific.