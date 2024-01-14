7 Flights Diverted from Delhi Airport Amid Poor Weather Conditions

On Sunday morning, the Delhi airport faced disruptions as seven flights were diverted due to adverse weather conditions, with six being rerouted to Jaipur and one to Mumbai. The period of diversion extended from 4:30 am to 7:30 am. The region experienced dense fog, severely impacting visibility levels, with some areas recording zero-meter visibility. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued warnings, advising people to refrain from unnecessary travel and exercise caution while driving.

The Palam Observatory, situated near the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, reported the presence of dense fog, causing visibility to plummet to zero meters by 5 am. The challenging weather conditions prompted the diversions, affecting air travel schedules. Fog-related disruptions are common during the winter season in northern India, impacting various modes of transportation. The IMD’s cautionary advice underscores the need for individuals to prioritize safety and consider potential travel challenges posed by the prevailing weather conditions.

The diversion of flights and the dense fog underscore the seasonal challenges faced by transportation systems, particularly aviation, during winter in the northern regions of India. Passengers and commuters are advised to stay informed about weather updates and adhere to safety guidelines to mitigate potential risks associated with adverse weather conditions.