Astrological prediction for January 14, 2024

New Delhi: Today is Tritiya Tithi of Paush Shukla Paksha and Sunday. Tritiya Tithi will last till 8 am today, after which Chaturthi Tithi will start. Today Vainayaki Shri Ganesh Chaturthi fast will be observed. Today morning Dhanishtha Nakshatra will remain till 10.22 am, after that Shatabhisha Nakshatra will appear. Lohri festival will be celebrated today.

Aries

It is going to be a great day for you. Today will be a good day for students. You may get some good news related to competitive exams.

Taurus

It will prove beneficial for you. There will be a pleasant atmosphere in the family today. Today your family problems will be resolved. Today is a very good day for civil engineering students. You may receive a call or email for a job from a big company.

Gemini

Today will bring great moments for you. Those interested in music may get a good offer today. There will be an increase in business work.

Cancer

Today your mind will remain stable. Health will be better today than before. Today is a good day for postmen of this zodiac sign. You will get opportunities for promotion in the workplace

Leo

It will bring great moments for you. Today your family problems will be resolved. Unmarried people will get good marital relations. Women will order something online today.

Virgo

It is going to be very beneficial. Today will be a good day for students. You can make a plan to take your business forward. The love and respect you receive today will be more than any other day.

Libra

People of this zodiac sign can get money today. There will be an atmosphere of happiness and peace in the family. Today is a very good day for women of this zodiac sign. People of this zodiac sign can make some special decisions for the future today.

Scorpio

It will be a great day. Today you need to be careful in money transactions. Today, you may get an offer from a multinational company Students will plan to go abroad for studies.

Sagittarius

Today your close ones may surprise you by giving you a sudden gift. People of this zodiac sign should make thoughtful decisions in business today, this will help you achieve success. Students may get good news regarding their careers.

Capricorn

It is the day to fulfil your wishes. Today you will get the full opportunity to build your image among your people. Today your enemies will stay away from you. Today will prove to be successful for students. But there is a need to continue working hard.

Aquarius

It is going to be a good day for you. The business of people of this zodiac sign will increase two times today. Today is also an auspicious day for businessmen. People of this zodiac sign will be inclined towards their family members today. Use only positive words when you meet people today.

Pisces

Today will bring good results for you. Today your health is going to be better than ever. You can gift a nice dress to convince your loved one. New thoughts will arise in the mind and happiness and good fortune at home will increase. Your work will be appreciated in the office. Your boss will decide to promote you.