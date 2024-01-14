BCCI announces Indian squad for first two tests against England

Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a 16-member squad for the first two Tests against England. The series will begin on the 25th of this month.

Rohit Sharma has been named as captain while Jasprit Bumrah is vice-captain. Three wicket-keepers KL Rahul, KS Bharat and Dhruv Jurel were named in the squad. Mohammed Shami was not named in the squad. Other selected members of the team are Subhmon Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, S Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd Siraj, Mukesh Kumar and Avesh Khan.

Also Read: Malaysia Open Badminton: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy- Chirag Shetty enter finals

India squad for first two Tests vs England: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Avesh Khan.

The First Test will be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad from the 25th of January.