BJP Leaders Engage in Temple Cleanliness Drive

BJP President J.P. Nadda initiated a nationwide cleanliness campaign in temples, starting with his participation at the Guru Ravidas Temple in Karol Bagh, Delhi. High-profile leaders, including Union ministers and chief ministers, engaged in similar activities across the country. The campaign aims to build enthusiasm leading up to the consecration of Lord Ram’s idol at the Ayodhya temple on January 22. As part of this drive, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took part in the Ayodhya campaign, while other ministers and public representatives joined the effort in various locations.

Nadda stated that the BJP has decided, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s directive, to conduct a nationwide cleanliness campaign at temples and holy premises from Makar Sankranti to January 22. He emphasized the party’s commitment to this initiative, with every member participating in the campaign at different temples and engaging in ‘bhajan-kirtan’ exercises until January 22. The selection of the Guru Ravidas Temple holds significance, given the saint’s substantial following, especially among Dalits.

In addition to temple cleanliness campaigns, BJP leaders have been actively involved in related activities, with some Union ministers, including Ashwini Vaishnaw and Meenakshi Lekhi, participating in temple cleaning events in various locations. The BJP’s cleanliness campaign aligns with Prime Minister Modi’s call to celebrate the consecration ceremony as Diwali, encouraging citizens to light diyas at their homes and neighborhood temples. This initiative aims to tap into the positive sentiment surrounding the fulfillment of a long-standing BJP promise with the consecration ceremony at Ayodhya’s Ram temple.