Chennai witnesses degraded air quality ; flights redirected

On Bhogi day, signaling the commencement of Pongal festivities, Chennai woke up to dense fog and smoke enveloping the city. Bhogi is traditionally celebrated by burning domestic waste to symbolize a fresh start alongside the harvest festival of Pongal. Residents expressed concern about the severe air pollution, with one individual describing it as the “worst-ever visibility” in Chennai.

Real-time Air Quality Index (AQI) data from the Central Pollution Control Board indicated that Alandur recorded an AQI of 126, categorized as “unhealthy for sensitive groups.” The adverse conditions led to the diversion of three international flights scheduled to land in Chennai to Hyderabad, causing disruptions in both arrivals and departures for about two hours. Despite the minimal impact on air traffic this year due to increased awareness and precautionary measures, a domestic flight from Delhi was also diverted to Hyderabad. Airport authorities had previously urged residents near the airfield to refrain from burning waste to prevent smog, which could adversely affect visibility and disrupt flight operations. The Chennai airport and air traffic control were commended for their preparedness in addressing the situation.