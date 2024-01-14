Commodity Market: Gold price remain firm

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold remained unchanged in Kerala today. Sovereign gold is priced at Rs 46,400 per 8 gram and Rs 5800 per 1 gram. Yesterday, yellow metal price gained by Rs 240 per 8 gram and Rs 30 per 1 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures settled at 62,209 per 10 gram, up by Rs 421 or 0.68%. Meanwhile, the Silver futures were trading at Rs 71,897 per kg, higher by Rs 543 or 0.76%.

Gold is down by 2.24% or by Rs 1,415 from the 2023 closing price while silver futures have corrected by 4.13% or Rs 3,076 per kg in the last two sessions. After ending 2023 with gains of 15.22% or by Rs 8,372 per 10 gram, MCX gold futures have started this year on a weak note and have carried the sluggishness into the second week as well.

Price of gold in major markets like Delhi, Ahmedabad and other cities is Rs 62,300 per 10 gram while those of 1 kg of Silver is Rs 72,500.

In global markets, spot gold is trading at $2048.99, up by $13.95 per ounce. Comex Gold futures were trading at $2,038.10 per troy ounce, up by $18.90 or 0.94% while silver futures were trading at $23.020, higher by $0.315 or 1.390%.