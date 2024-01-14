Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: Ban on Non-Essential Construction and Polluting 4-Wheelers

Due to deteriorating air quality in Delhi-NCR, the central government has taken measures to address the issue. The Commission for Air Quality Management, responsible for devising and implementing strategies to reduce air pollution, observed a significant increase in Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI), reaching 458 and 457 at 10 am and 11 am, respectively. In response to this, the committee decided to immediately enforce Stage-III curbs under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), focusing on the ‘severe’ AQI range, to prevent further degradation.

The implemented measures include a ban on non-essential construction activities and the operation of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers in the Delhi-NCR region. However, certain exemptions are in place for construction work related to national security or defense, projects of national importance, healthcare facilities, railways, metro rail, airports, inter-state bus terminals, highways, roads, flyovers, overbridges, power transmission, pipelines, sanitation, and water supply.

GRAP is a comprehensive air pollution control plan designed by the Central government specifically for the winter season. It classifies actions into four stages based on the AQI levels: Stage I – ‘Poor’ (AQI 201-300), Stage II – ‘Very Poor’ (AQI 301-400), Stage III – ‘Severe’ (AQI 401-450), and Stage IV – ‘Severe Plus’ (AQI > 450). The immediate implementation of Stage-III curbs reflects the authorities’ concern over the anticipated prolonged period of severe air quality in the region.