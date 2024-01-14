DU VC Invited to Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony on January 22

Delhi University Vice Chancellor, Yogesh Singh, has received an invitation to attend the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22. The invitation, extended by Vishwa Hindu Parishad international working president Alok Kumar, was accepted by Singh, who expressed pride and honor for the country in witnessing the consecration of Lord Ram’s idol in Ayodhya. He remarked that the event on January 22, 2024, would be a historic day showcasing India’s identity, resolve, and glory, with the Ram temple symbolizing the nation’s pride.

Singh emphasized the University of Delhi’s strong association with the campaign and expressed gratitude for the invitation. He considered it a great honor for the university to be connected with the significant event. Other university officials, including Director of South Campus Shriprakash Singh, Registrar Vikas Gupta, Proctor Rajni Abbi, Director of SOL Payal Mago, and Chairperson of Culture Council Anoop Lather, were also mentioned in the statement.

The Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha program holds cultural and historical significance, and the participation of Delhi University in the ceremony reflects its involvement in the broader cultural and religious landscape of India. The invitation to the vice chancellor underlines the collaboration between academic institutions and cultural events, fostering a connection between education and the rich cultural heritage of the country. The ceremony is expected to be a momentous occasion in India’s history, marking the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya as a symbol of national pride and identity.