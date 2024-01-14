Emirate in UAE bans use of single-use plastic bags in all shopping centres

Ajman: Ajman has announced a ban on the use of single-use plastic bags in the emirate from January 2024. The Ajman Municipality announced this decision.

As per the announcement, use of single-use plastic bags in all shopping centres and sales outlets in the emirate is banned. This ban will be effective from January 2024.

The law comes in accordance with Ministerial Decision No. (380) of the year 2022 regarding the regulation of single-use products in the state’s markets, and in compliance with Federal Law No. (2) of the year 2018 concerning integrated waste management, and as part of the Ministry of Climate Change & Environment, initiative aimed at making the UAE free from plastic bags.

Earlier Umm Al Quwain , Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah have banned the use of single-use plastic.