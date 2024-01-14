Gulf country exempts driving licence test for residents from these 43 countries

Dubai: The Ministry of Interior (MoI) in the UAE has earlier launched Markhoos’ initiative. Under this new scheme, expats from some select countries can swap a driving licence from their home country for a UAE licence. Expats from 43 countries can drive with their national driving license or exchange it with a UAE license if they hold a residence permit.

According to a list posted on the MoI’s website, licence-holders from these 43 countries are allowed to swap a driving licence from their home country for a UAE licence:

Estonia

Albania

Portugal

China

Hungary

Greece

Ukraine

Bulgaria

Slovak

Slovenia

Serbia

Cyprus

Latvia

Luxembourg

Lithuania

Malta

Iceland

Montenegro

United State of America

France

Japan

Belgium

Switzerland

Germany

Italy

Sweden

Ireland

Spain

Norway

New Zealand

Romania

Singapore

Hong Kong

Netherlands

Denmark

Austria

Finland

United Kingdom

Turkey

Canada

Poland

South Africa

Australia