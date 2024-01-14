Gulf country exempts driving licence test for residents from these 43 countries

Dubai: The Ministry of Interior (MoI) in the UAE has earlier launched Markhoos’ initiative. Under this new scheme, expats from some select countries can swap a driving licence from their home country for a UAE licence. Expats from 43 countries can drive with their national driving license or exchange it with a UAE license if they hold a residence permit.
According to a list posted on the MoI’s website, licence-holders from these 43 countries are allowed to swap a driving licence from their home country for a UAE licence:
Estonia
Albania
Portugal
China
Hungary
Greece
Ukraine
Bulgaria
Slovak
Slovenia
Serbia
Cyprus
Latvia
Luxembourg
Lithuania
Malta
Iceland
Montenegro
United State of America
France
Japan
Belgium
Switzerland
Germany
Italy
Sweden
Ireland
Spain
Norway
New Zealand
Romania
Singapore
Hong Kong
Netherlands
Denmark
Austria
Finland
United Kingdom
Turkey
Canada
Poland
South Africa
Australia
