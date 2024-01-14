Gulf country launches 5 new visas

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has announced five new visa categories. The new visas were introduced to attract investors and and talent to the Kingdom.

Chairman of the Board of the Premium Residency Centre Dr. Majid bin Abdullah Alkassabi has announced the launch of five new Premium Residency visas. The new ‘premium residency visas’ are aimed at real estate owners, entrepreneurs and talented individuals coming to the country.

The five new Premium Residency products are:

Special Talent

Gifted

Investor

Entrepreneur

Real Estate Owner

The five new Premium Residency products will offer holders unparalleled opportunities for settling in Saudi Arabia. The products offer a wide range of benefits to holders, including the ability to conduct business, own real estate, obtain work permits for holders and family members, and many more advantages.

The Special Talent Residency: caters to executives and professionals who specialise in healthcare, science, and research.

The Gifted Residency: aims to integrate skilled professionals and talented individuals into Saudi Arabia’s vibrant and growing cultural and sport sectors.

The Investor Residency: is designed for investors looking to capitalise on Saudi’s business landscape and generate high-impact returns from across the economy.

The Entrepreneur Residency: is intended for aspiring entrepreneurs and owners of innovative projects, eager to launch and develop their start-ups in Saudi .

The Real Estate Owner Residency: is designed for individuals who own real estate.