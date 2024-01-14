Gulf country sets fee limits for hiring domestic workers

Kuwait City: Kuwait has decided to sets fee limits for hiring domestic workers. Kuwait’s Minister of Commerce and Industry, Mohammad Al Aiban has issued a directive for this. Al-Aiban issued a decision amending Article One of Ministerial Resolution No. 103/2022; specifying the maximum cost of recruiting domestic workers, including the travel ticket. This decision is in align in with the recommendations of First Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Talal Khaled Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah.

The new fee structure caps the cost of hiring domestic workers from Asian countries at KD750, African countries at KD575, and KD350 for individuals with a special passport provided by the sponsor.

Also Read: Gulf country announces Isra and Miraj holiday

As per the latest data from the Public Authority for Civil Information (PACI), Kuwait hosts 811,307 registered domestic workers. The majority are from India, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Nepal, with smaller numbers from Ethiopia, Benin, Indonesia, Mali, and Madagascar.