Honey Glazed Prawns: A Delectable Recipe Bursting with Flavor

Here’s a simple recipe for honey glazed prawns:

Ingredients:

– 500g large prawns, peeled and deveined

– 2 tablespoons honey

– 3 tablespoons soy sauce

– 1 tablespoon olive oil

– 2 cloves garlic, minced

– 1 teaspoon ginger, grated

– Salt and pepper to taste

– Sesame seeds and chopped green onions for garnish (optional)

Instructions:

1. In a bowl, whisk together honey, soy sauce, minced garlic, grated ginger, and olive oil to make the marinade.

2. Season the peeled and deveined prawns with salt and pepper.

3. Place the prawns in a shallow dish and pour half of the marinade over them. Toss to coat evenly. Let it marinate for at least 15-20 minutes.

4. Heat a pan or skillet over medium-high heat. Add a bit of olive oil if needed.

5. Add the marinated prawns to the hot pan, reserving the marinade for later.

6. Cook the prawns for 2-3 minutes on each side or until they turn pink and opaque.

7. Pour the remaining marinade into the pan and let it simmer for an additional 2 minutes, allowing the sauce to thicken.

8. Once the prawns are fully cooked and coated in the glaze, remove from heat.

9. Garnish with sesame seeds and chopped green onions if desired.

10. Serve the honey glazed prawns over rice or your favorite side dish.

Enjoy your delicious honey glazed prawns!