IAF Chief Praises Indian Armed Forces as Among the World’s Best

IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari commended the Indian armed forces for their transformation to meet the challenges of modern warfare during an event marking the 8th Armed Forces Veterans Day. Speaking at the Manekshaw Centre in Delhi Cantonment, Chaudhari acknowledged the resilience, leadership, and vision of veterans, stating that the Indian armed forces are among the finest globally. He highlighted the growth of the Indian Air Force (IAF) from its modest beginnings 90 years ago to becoming one of the most formidable air forces in the world. The IAF chief also expressed gratitude to veterans for their contributions, recognizing those who made the supreme sacrifice.

Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar, also present at the event, emphasized the contribution of veterans to shaping the armed forces. He assured continued efforts to carry forward the legacy of visionary leadership, unflinching efforts, and selfless service, ensuring the welfare of ex-servicemen. Admiral Kumar noted the Navy’s commitment to being a combat-ready, credible, cohesive, and future-proof force, focusing on proactive outreach, positive interaction, and persistent communication with the veteran community. He acknowledged the invaluable guidance and wisdom of veterans, emphasizing their role in addressing challenges faced by both the services and the veteran community.