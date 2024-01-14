Israel Continues Gaza Offensive as War Nears 100-Day Mark

Israel persisted with its airstrikes in the Gaza Strip on Saturday, pledging to continue its military campaign against the Hamas Islamist movement as the conflict approached the 100-day milestone with no resolution in sight. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, undeterred by a case at the International Court of Justice accusing Israel of genocidal actions in Gaza, asserted during a news conference that no external force, including The Hague or entities like Hamas, Hezbollah, and Houthi militias, would halt Israel’s actions.

Netanyahu expressed determination, stating, “No one will stop us – not The Hague, not the Axis of Evil, no one.” This defiance comes amid international scrutiny over Israel’s military operations.

Since the October 7 attack that triggered the conflict, over 20,000 Palestinians have lost their lives, leaving Gaza in ruins. The vast majority of its 2.3 million population now resides in a small area at the southern end of the enclave, highlighting the extensive humanitarian impact of the prolonged and devastating war.