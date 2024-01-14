Kejriwal Issued Fourth ED Summons, Mandated to Attend on January 18

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has received a fourth summons from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), instructing him to appear before the agency on January 18 for questioning regarding the money laundering case linked to the now-abandoned Delhi excise policy for 2021-22. Kejriwal, who has deemed the summons illegal, has ignored the previous three. The latest development coincides with his planned three-day visit to Goa starting January 18, aimed at assessing his party’s preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai stated that the party is consulting legal advisors to determine their course of action in response to the ED’s summons.

Rai, in a press conference, accused the BJP-led Central government of using the ED to hinder Kejriwal’s election campaign. He raised concerns about the alleged leakage of the ED notice to the media before reaching the Chief Minister, criticizing it as inappropriate for a constitutional body. Rai asserted that such actions reflected the BJP’s involvement rather than the work of a constitutional entity.