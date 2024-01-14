Know all about Shri Kalaram Mandir

Nashik: Kalaram Mandir is a famous Hindu temple dedicated to Lord Rama. It is situated in Nashik, Maharashtra. On January 12, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited this temple and participated in ‘Swachhata Abhiyan’ at the temple. This temple is a site of a landmark agitation led by Babasaheb Ambedkar demanding temple entry rights for Dalits more than 90 years ago.

The Kalaram Mandir was built by Sardar Rangrao Odhekar, a Maratha nobleman, in 1782. The Kalaram temple derives its name from a black statue of the Lord — Kala Ram translates literally to ‘Black Ram’. It is said that this statue was found in a nearby lake by a farmer while ploughing his field. The farmer then handed over the statue to Odhekar, who built the temple to house it.The sanctum sanctorum has statues of Ram, Sita, and Lakshman, and a black idol of Hanuman at the main entrance.

Kalaram Mandir is located in the Panchavati area of Nashik. The nearest airport to Nashik is Ozar Airport, which is about 30 km away from the city. Nashik has a railway station, which is well-connected to major cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, etc

Kalaram Mandir is open for devotees from 5:00 AM to 10:00 PM every day.

The temple is built using black stones. The main temple has 14 steps, which represent the 14 years of Ram’s exile. It has 84 pillars, which represents the cycle of 84 lakh species that one has to complete in order to be born as a human.