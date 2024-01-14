Know different types of number plates in India

New Delhi: A vehicle registration plate or number plate is issued by the Regional Transport Office (RTO) of the respective state and demands to be attached in the front and rear portion of the vehicle with clear visibility. In India, there are different colours for vehicle registration plates. Each colour has its own significance.

In India, you would come across 8 different types of number plates. These are –

White number plate

Yellow number plate

Green number plate

Red number plate

Blue number plate

Black number plate

Number plate with an upward-pointing arrow

Red number plate with the emblem of India

Also Read: Gulf country launches 5 new visas

White Number Plate: This type of registration plate is commonly used in private vehicles. These vehicles are being used privately by a single owner.

Yellow Number Plate:The Yellow colour number plates are issued for commercial purposes only. These types of registration plates are being allotted to commercial vehicles including cabs, taxis and trucks.

Green Number Plate: A green plate with white digits on it has been provided by the authorities for battery-powered vehicles such as e-scooters, cars, and motorcycles among others.

Blue Ragistration Plate: These are not so common in India as it only issued to foreign diplomats and overseas officers. These plates generally feature different numbers on them, depending on the nation.

Black number plate- These number plates are very popular as luxury hotel transport. Moreover, these cars can be used as commercial vehicles that can run on roads without the necessity of drivers having a commercial driving permit.

Red number plate- The red number plate symbolises that the brand new car has a temporary vehicle registration plate and yet to get a permanent one (issued by the RTO). Temporary vehicle registration comes with 1-month validity.

Number plate with upward-pointing arrow- Military officials have the permission to drive vehicles, with a number plate having an upward-pointing arrow.

Red number plate with the ‘Emblem of India’- President of India or Governors of respective states can use red coloured license with the ‘Emblem of India.