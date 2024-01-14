Lohri 2024: All you need to know about this harvest festival

New Delhi: Lohri is a harvest festival celebrated by people of Sikh and Hindu communities in the Punjab or North region of India. It is observed a night before Makar Sankranti. The festival commemorates the passing of the Winter Solstice. Lohri is that point in time when the Earth is closest to the sun hence, the festival marks receding of the winters and the beginning of a new harvest season.

In accordance with the solar part of the lunisolar Bikrami calendar or as per the Hindu solar calendar, Lohri falls in the Paush month. This year, it will fall on January 14, as per the Gregorian calendar.

On this day, the sun enters the Rashi (zodiac) of Makara (Capricorn) which is considered auspicious as it signifies a fresh start.

Each year the festival of Lohri is celebrated with the traditional bonfire. Along with offering prayers to the Gods for a healthy harvest, people also offer peanuts, gur ki rewari and makhana (fox nuts) to the bonfire, and then dance around it while singing popular folk songs.