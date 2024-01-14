Lohri 2024: Traditional Makhane recipe to celebrate the harvest festival

New Delhi: Lohri is a harvest festival celebrated by people of Sikh and Hindu communities in the Punjab or North region of India. It is observed a night before Makar Sankranti. The festival commemorates the passing of the Winter Solstice.Lohri is that point in time when the Earth is closest to the sun hence, the festival marks receding of the winters and the beginning of a new harvest season.

People enjoy delicious traditional dishes like sarson da saag and makki di roti. This dish represents the winter crops and is a staple food during Lohri.

SALTED CHILLI CRAMEL MAKHANE

Ingredients:

Roasted makhana 1 Cup

Ghee 2 teaspoon

Jaggery powdered ¼ cup

1 Spoon Sesame Seeds

Tsp Salt ¼

Red Chilli Powder

Method:

Heat ghee in a pan or kadai, add 1 cup of Makhana, and dry roast them on very low heat for 4-5 minutes until they are crisp. Keep stirring them in between so that Makhana doesn’t burn. To check if they are correctly roasted, take one Makhana in hand and crush it. If it breaks nicely with a crunching sound, that means they are done perfectly. Now transfer makhanas to a plate and let them cool.

Then add the remaining one teaspoon of ghee and powdered jaggery to the same pan.

Heat it in a medium-low flame until jaggery starts to melt and bubbles up nicely, add salt and chilli powder.

Switch off the flame immediately and add in roasted makhana. Then mix it gently. Keep stirring continuously until the jaggery is well coated with makhana.

Remove the pan from the stove once done. Cool it down.