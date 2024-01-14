Malaysia Open Badminton: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy- Chirag Shetty enter finals

Kuala Lumpur: In badminton, India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have entered the finals of men’s doubles of the Malaysia Open Badminton in Kuala Lumpur. In the semi-final, the Indian pair defeated Korea’s Kang Min Hyuk and Seo Seung Jae by ‘21-18, 22-20’.

The Indian duo had defeated China’s World No. 32 pairing of He Ji Ting and Ren Xiang Yu 21-11, 21-8 in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

The Indian duo thus became the first Indians in any discipline to make it to the final of the Malaysia Open in the Open Era since 1983. Satwik and Chirag is just one step away from their second Super 1000 title. They had won the first one at the Indonesian Open in June last year.

Satwik and Chirag has been the most successful Indian players in the circuit last year, having won the Asian Games gold, titles in Asian Championship, Indonesian Super 1000, Korea Super 500 and Swiss Open Super 300. They also reached the finals of China Masters Super 750 in November last year.