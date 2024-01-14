Maldives requests Indian troop withdrawal by March 15

Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu has formally requested India to withdraw its military personnel from the country by March 15, according to Abdulla Nazim Ibrahim, the public policy secretary at the President’s Office. The request comes nearly two months after the Maldives sought the removal of Indian troops. Ibrahim emphasized that Indian military personnel cannot stay in the Maldives, aligning with President Muizzu’s policy and the administration’s stance. The high-level core group, established by Maldives and India, held its first meeting at the Foreign Ministry Headquarters in Male to negotiate the withdrawal of troops, with the agenda focused on the request for withdrawal by March 15.

The Indian government has not yet confirmed the request or provided a response. The move follows President Muizzu’s pro-China stance and a diplomatic row between the two nations triggered by derogatory comments posted by three deputy ministers of the Muizzu government against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In response to these postings, India expressed concern and Indian tourists called for a boycott. During his recent state visit to China, President Muizzu aimed to strengthen ties with Beijing, emphasizing his commitment to reduce the country’s dependency on India. He also expressed a desire to review more than 100 bilateral agreements with New Delhi. Despite the tensions, Muizzu did not directly mention India, but in his remarks, he emphasized the importance of the Maldives maintaining its independence and sovereignty, rejecting external influence on domestic affairs.

The President’s move to formally request Indian troop withdrawal by March 15 marks another development in the evolving diplomatic dynamics between the Maldives and India. The outcome of this request could impact the geopolitical balance in the region and the relationships between the two nations.