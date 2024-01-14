Marapi Volcano in Indonesia Erupts Once More, One Month After Fatal Incident

The Marapi volcano in Indonesia experienced a renewed eruption on Sunday, ejecting ash up to 1,300 meters (4,300 feet) from its summit, just six weeks after a previous deadly incident, as reported by the country’s geological agency. Located in West Sumatra province, the volcano erupted at least twice by 0337 GMT on Sunday, prompting the agency to recommend the evacuation of individuals residing within 4.5 km (2.8 miles) of the eruption’s center due to the potential risk of lava flows in rivers and valleys.

The geological agency emphasized the importance of residents using masks to prevent respiratory illnesses in case of ash rain resulting from the eruption. In December, Marapi claimed the lives of more than 20 people during a previous eruption, releasing grey ash clouds as high as 3 km (2 miles). As one of Sumatra’s most active volcanoes, Marapi’s renewed activity underscores the ongoing seismic challenges in Indonesia, which lies within the “Pacific Ring of Fire” known for heightened tectonic activity.

Footage from Reuters revealed that the volcanic ash from Sunday’s eruption covered nearby houses, vehicles, and evacuation tents established by the local disaster agency. The visuals depict the tangible impact of the eruption on the immediate surroundings, highlighting the challenges faced by the affected communities and emergency response teams in the aftermath of the volcanic activity.