Milind Deora concludes family’s ’55-year association’ with Congress

Senior Congress leader Milind Deora announced his resignation from the primary membership of the party on Sunday. He is expected to join the Shiv Sena, led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, later in the day, according to sources. Milind Deora, the son of Congress veteran Murli Deora, confirmed his resignation in a post on X, stating that it marked the conclusion of a significant chapter in his political journey and ended his family’s 55-year relationship with the Congress. He expressed gratitude to all leaders, colleagues, and party workers for their unwavering support over the years.

Milind Deora has previously served as the Union Minister of State for Communications and Information Technology and Shipping during the Congress tenure from 2012 to 2014. He was also a former president of the Mumbai Pradesh Congress Committee. Deora expressed displeasure over the Shiv Sena’s claim to the Mumbai South Lok Sabha constituency, which he had represented earlier.