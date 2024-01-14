NASA Curation team collects 2.48 ounces of Bennu asteroid sample

The dedicated curation team at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston has achieved a significant milestone by successfully removing the two fasteners that posed obstacles to accessing the remaining sample material collected from the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft’s encounter with the asteroid Bennu. This accomplishment marks a crucial step in the ongoing mission to study and analyze extraterrestrial materials.

The curation team has managed to secure 2.48 ounces (70.3 grams) of asteroid material, surpassing NASA’s initial goal of bringing at least 60 grams of this invaluable material back to Earth. Eileen Stansbery, the division chief for ARES (Astromaterials Research and Exploration Science) at Johnson, expressed admiration for the team’s dedication and hard work throughout the process.

Acknowledging the team’s commitment, Stansbery stated, “Our engineers and scientists have worked tirelessly behind the scenes for months to not only process the more than 70 grams of material we were able to access previously but also design, develop, and test new tools that allowed us to move past this hurdle.”

With the removal of the Touch-and-Go Sample Acquisition Mechanism (TAGSAM) head underway, the rocks and dust collected during NASA’s historic OSIRIS-REx mission are being revealed. This mission marks NASA’s first asteroid sample return, and the ongoing efforts of the curation team showcase their innovation and dedication.

Stansbery expressed enthusiasm about the progress, stating, “The innovation and dedication of this team has been remarkable. We are all excited to see the remaining treasure OSIRIS-REx holds.” The continued disassembly and analysis of the collected samples will provide valuable insights into the composition and nature of asteroids, contributing to our understanding of the early solar system and the building blocks of life.