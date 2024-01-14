NASA reveals its X-59 quiet supersonic aircraft

Possibly, the era of commercial flights surpassing the speed of sound is on the horizon. NASA, in collaboration with Lockheed Martin, officially unveiled its X-59 quiet supersonic aircraft on Friday (Jan 12), marking a potential shift toward a new age of commercial aviation. The unique experimental airplane is designed to collect data that could “help change the way we travel, bringing us closer together in much less time,” according to NASA.

Scheduled for its inaugural flight later this year, the X-59 is expected to conduct its first quiet supersonic flight. NASA Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy expressed her excitement, emphasizing the achievement as a major milestone made possible through the hard work and ingenuity of the NASA and X-59 team. In just a short span, they have transformed an ambitious concept into reality.

The aircraft was presented during a ceremony at Lockheed Martin Skunk Works’ facility in Palmdale, California. However, existing regulations prohibit commercial supersonic flights over land due to concerns related to noise pollution, safety, and environmental issues. The X-59, a crucial component of NASA’s Quesst mission, aims to provide data to reevaluate these regulations.

Bob Pearce, associate administrator for aeronautics research at NASA Headquarters, underscored the ambitious nature of the Quesst mission. He stated, “NASA will share the data and technology we generate from this one-of-a-kind mission with regulators and with industry.” The hope is that the information collected will contribute to a reassessment of rules governing supersonic flights over land, potentially paving the way for future commercial supersonic aviation.