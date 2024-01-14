Paleontologists find a new species of tyrannosaur

Paleontologists may have identified a potential new species of tyrannosaur, Tyrannosaurus mcraeensis, which could have exceeded the size of the famed Tyrannosaurus rex. This revelation emerged from a meticulous examination of a partially fossilized skull originally discovered in 1983. For decades, scientists mistakenly categorized it as a T. rex skull. However, in 2013, a team of paleontologists decided to subject it to further scrutiny after noting subtle yet suspicious anomalies in its shape.

A recent study, published in the journal ‘Scientific Reports’ on January 11, disclosed that the skull dates back to a period between 73 million and 71 million years ago. This places T. mcraeensis as 3 to 5 million years older than the iconic T. rex.

One of the most notable differences is observed in the shape of the lower jaw. According to Nick Longrich, a paleontologist at the University of Bath and co-author of the study, “The most striking difference is the shape of the lower jaw, which is more slender and curved [than T.rex].” He also mentioned that it lacks the prominent bosses or hornlets found over the top of the eyes in T. rex.

Another distinct characteristic noted in T. mcraeensis is its fewer teeth compared to other tyrannosaurs. This feature, according to researchers, is a significant factor supporting the belief that it is the closest relative to T. rex since the latter also possesses fewer teeth.

The findings challenge previous assumptions and shed light on the diversity of tyrannosaurs during the Late Cretaceous period. T. mcraeensis adds a new dimension to our understanding of the evolutionary history and variations within the tyrannosaur family.