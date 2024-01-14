Pongal 2024: Know date, time and significance

Chennai: Pongal is the harvest festival of South India. It is a four-day-long celebration. This festival is a significant part of the Tamil culture. It is a day to thank and appreciate the Sun God for helping in growing crops by providing energy for its growth as the farmers’ livelihood depends on it. The festival is marked by boiling the first rice of the harvest, which is sanctified by the Sun.

Pongal celebrations date back at least 2,000 years old as evidence suggests that it was celebrated even during the medieval Chola Empire days. Traditionally it is a day to thank and appreciate the Sun God for helping in growing crops by providing energy for its growth as the farmers’ livelihood depends on it.On Pongal day farmers prepare signature items like Pongal, Shakkara Pongal, sugarcane is offered. A special puja is also performed to thank the Sun god.

This harvest festival is traditionally celebrated for four continuous days. First day of the festival is called Bhogi. This is the day when people reject old belongings and welcome new stuff. Farmers burn their old household materials in fire while chanting ‘Paraiyana kadiwalum, Pudiyana Pugudulam’ that literally means, ‘Let the old things go away and Let the new things come in’. The lesson inside is that people should change with changing time. New thoughts should be embraced and the old ones should be let go.

Also Read: Lohri 2024: All you need to know about this harvest festival

This year it will be celebrated from January 15 to January 18. Here are the dates for Pongal 2024:

The first day of Pongal is known as Bhogi Pongal and is dedicated to Lord Indra, the god of rain and fertility. The second day of Pongal is known as Thai Pongal and is considered the most important day of this festival. The third day of Pongal is known as Mattu Pongal and is dedicated to the cows, which are considered sacred in Hindu mythology. The fourth and final day of Pongal is known as Kaanum Pongal, which means ‘viewing the sky.’

On Monday, January 15, the sunrise is at 7:14 am, while on Bhogi Pongal, the sunset is at 5:57 pm. On the first day, the Sankranti muhurat would begin at 2:45 am.

Here are some of the important rituals associated with Pongal:

Kolam or rangoli designs are made with rice flour at the entrance of houses to welcome prosperity and good fortune.

The preparation of Pongal is a ritual in itself. The dish is made using newly harvested rice, jaggery, and milk, and is traditionally cooked in an earthen pot over a firewood stove.

Houses are adorned with mango leaves, flowers, and colourful decorations to add to the festive vibe.

People offer prayers to the gods for a bountiful harvest and seek blessings for a prosperous year ahead.

On the first day of Pongal, people light a bonfire using old items and dance around it to celebrate new beginnings.

Jallikattu, a traditional bull-taming sport, is a major attraction of Mattu Pongal celebrations in rural areas.