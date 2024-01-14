President Murmu Embarks on 3-Day Trip to Meghalaya and Assam

President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to undertake a visit to Meghalaya and Assam from January 15 to 17, as per an official announcement from the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday. Her visit to Meghalaya will commence with the inauguration of the Meghalaya Games at the P A Sangma Stadium in Tura on Monday, marking her first visit to Meghalaya since assuming the office of the president. Subsequently, on January 16, President Murmu is slated to address members of self-help groups at the Baljek Airport, Tura, and participate virtually in the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Integrated Administration Complex. Additionally, she will address a gathering at Mawphlang, virtually inaugurate the upgraded Rongjeng Mangsang Adokgre Road and Mairang Ranigodown Azra Road, and lay the foundation stones for the Shillong Peak Ropeway and tourist accommodations in the villages of Kongthong, Mawlyngot, and Kudengrim. The day will conclude with the president attending a civic reception hosted in her honor by the Meghalaya government at the Raj Bhavan, Shillong.

On January 17, President Murmu is expected to participate in the golden jubilee celebrations of the Karbi Youth Festival at Taralangso, Diphu, Assam. This visit reflects the president’s engagement with various events and initiatives, contributing to the cultural, developmental, and administrative facets of the regions visited during this three-day tour.