Quick and Flavorful Shredded Chicken Recipe

Here’s a basic recipe for shredded chicken:
Ingredients:
– Boneless, skinless chicken breasts or thighs (about 1-1.5 lbs)
– Olive oil or cooking spray
– Salt and pepper, to taste
– Optional seasonings: garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, cumin, etc.
– Chicken broth or water (for simmering)
Instructions:
1. Season the Chicken:
– Season the chicken breasts or thighs with salt, pepper, and any additional seasonings you prefer.
2. Sear the Chicken:
– Heat a large skillet or pan over medium-high heat and add a bit of olive oil or cooking spray.
– Sear the chicken on both sides until golden brown. This step helps to lock in the flavors.
3. Simmer:
– Reduce the heat to medium-low, add chicken broth or water to the pan until it covers the chicken partially.
– Cover the pan and let the chicken simmer for about 15-20 minutes or until fully cooked. The internal temperature should reach 165°F (74°C).
4. Shred the Chicken:
– Once cooked, remove the chicken from the pan and let it cool for a few minutes.
– Use two forks to shred the chicken into bite-sized pieces. You can also use your hands.
5. Serve or Store:
– Serve the shredded chicken immediately in your favorite dishes like tacos, salads, sandwiches, or wraps.
– If you’re not using it right away, you can store the shredded chicken in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 3-4 days.
