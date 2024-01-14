Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to traverse 17 Assam districts in 8 days

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam will span eight days, commencing from Sivasagar on January 18. Covering a distance of 833 km across 17 districts, the yatra’s proposed route was disclosed by the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee. On the first day, Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address public meetings in Amguri and the Gibbon forest area at Mariani in Jorhat district, accompanied by two roadshows in Amguri and Mariani, and a night halt in Jorhat.

The yatra will proceed to Majuli, the largest river island, from Nimatighat to Afalaghat via a ferry over the Brahmaputra River. Rahul Gandhi will lead a roadshow to the renowned Kamalabari and Aunati sattras (Vaishnav monasteries) along with Jengraimukh and Dhaukuakhan, with a night halt planned at Gogamukh in Dhemaji district. The subsequent days involve visits to districts like Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Rupohi, Guwahati, Nalbari, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, North Salmara, and Dhubri, before entering West Bengal at Sagolia, Boxirhat along the Assam-Bengal border.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has assured permission for the yatra, stating that all tourists are welcome to the state, addressing the Congress’ earlier allegation of denied permission for certain locations. Sarma clarified that permission cannot be granted for schools and colleges during their session.