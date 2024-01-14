Seven individuals face charges for arranging the marriage of a 15-year-old girl

In Madhya Pradesh’s Indore district, a case has been registered against seven individuals for allegedly facilitating the marriage of a 15-year-old girl to a 24-year-old man from Dhar district. The complaint, filed by an official from the women and child development department, prompted an investigation into the underage marriage that took place at a temple in Manpur on November 29, 2023. The investigation confirmed the complaint’s validity, leading to the registration of a case under the Child Marriages Prohibition Act on Saturday.

The accused in the case include the parents of the girl, the groom, his father, the priest who conducted the marriage, and two others. The recovered documents related to the girl’s age played a crucial role in establishing the case. Further provisions of the law may be added based on statements recorded from the accused. Under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, child marriage is punishable by two years of rigorous imprisonment, a fine of Rs 1 lakh, or both.