Shuts schools up to Class 5 till January 21 due to cold

The Punjab government has decided to extend the winter break for students up to Class 5 in all schools until January 21 due to the prevailing severe cold conditions in the state. Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains announced the decision, stating that regular classes will resume for students in grades 6 to 12, with sessions scheduled from 10 am to 3 pm. This extension follows the earlier order on January 7, which had closed all government, government-aided, and private schools up to Class 10 until January 14, while allowing classes for 11th and 12th grades to continue.

As a cold wave continues to sweep through various parts of Punjab and Haryana, minimum temperatures in many areas of both states have remained 2-4 degrees Celsius below normal, according to the meteorological department. The decision to extend the winter holidays aims to ensure the safety and well-being of younger students who may be more vulnerable to the harsh weather conditions.

The government’s move reflects a proactive approach to safeguarding the health of students during challenging weather conditions. The measured response, which includes allowing older students to attend regular classes, seeks to balance the educational needs of students in higher grades while prioritizing the safety of the younger ones who are more susceptible to the impact of the severe cold.