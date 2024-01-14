Here’s a simple Cheese Parotta recipe for you:

Ingredients:

– 2 cups all-purpose flour

– Water (as needed)

– Salt (to taste)

– Ghee (clarified butter) or oil (for cooking)

– Grated cheese (as per preference)

Instructions:

1. In a mixing bowl, combine the all-purpose flour and a pinch of salt.

2. Gradually add water to the flour and knead the mixture into a soft, smooth dough.

3. Divide the dough into small, equal-sized balls and let them rest for about 15-20 minutes.

4. Take a ball of dough, roll it into a small disc, and spread a little ghee or oil on it.

5. Place another rolled disc on top and press the edges to seal, creating a layered structure.

6. Roll the double-layered dough into a thin parotta using a rolling pin.

7. Heat a pan or griddle over medium heat. Place the rolled parotta on it.

8. Cook one side until you see bubbles, then flip and cook the other side until both sides are golden brown.

9. While cooking, add ghee or oil around the edges for a rich flavor.

10. Once cooked, sprinkle grated cheese on the parotta while it’s still hot.

11. Fold the parotta to cover the cheese, creating a semi-circle or triangle shape.

12. Repeat the process for the remaining dough balls.