UP Govt Initiates Cleanliness Campaign; Cm Adityanath Participates in Ayodhya

The Uttar Pradesh government, along with various organizations, has launched a statewide cleanliness drive, set to continue until January 22, coinciding with the consecration ceremony at the Ayodhya Ram temple. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath actively participated in the campaign in Ayodhya, while ministers and public representatives were involved in similar drives across the state. Adityanath shared the initiative on social media, emphasizing the commitment to maintaining the divinity and sanctity of Ayodhya.

In his address on December 30, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged the residents of Ayodhya to pledge towards making the city the cleanest in India. He also encouraged a nationwide cleanliness drive at religious sites and temples from January 14 to January 22. As part of the campaign, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya engaged in cleaning the Balkeshwar Hanuman Temple in Lucknow, emphasizing public participation. Another deputy chief minister, Brajesh Pathak, took part in the cleanliness drive at Dakshinmukhi Hanuman Temple in Lucknow.

The initiative extended to various cities, with BJP leaders participating in the campaign. In Mirzapur, a cleanliness drive began from Maa Vindhyavasini Devi Dham and Ashtabhuja Temple, involving MLA Ratnakar Mishra and District Magistrate Priyanka Niranjan. Additionally, cultural programs and bhajan kirtan events will be organized in major temples from January 14 to January 22. In Gorakhpur, a cleanliness campaign was conducted at the Gorakhnath Temple Complex, aiming to ensure the ‘Khichdi Fair’ is a zero-waste event. Adityanath inaugurated various facilities and distributed essentials to the needy during the drive.