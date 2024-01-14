Uttarayan 2024: Know date, history and significance

New Delhi: Uttarayan is a festival celebrated in India. It marks the transition of the sun from the zodiac of Sagittarius to Capricorn. It symbolizes the end of winter and the beginning of longer, warmer days.

People participate in kite-flying competitions, indulge in traditional delicacies, and worship the Sun God.

Uttarayan holds great significance for farmers across the country. As the sun begins its northward movement, it signifies the end of bitter cold and shorter days, and the start of the harvest season. The festival is observed in various states of India, known by different names such as Lohri in Punjab, Pongal in Tamil Nadu, Bihu in Assam, and Uttarayan in Gujarat.

In 2024, Uttarayan will be celebrated on January 15th, a day after Lohri. While Makar Sankranti is usually observed on January 14th, this year it falls on the 15th due to it being a leap year. As per drikpanchang, Uttarayan Sankranti Moment will be observed at 2:54 am.

According to Hindu mythology, it is believed that Lord Sun visits his son Lord Shani’s house on Makar Sankranti, making it a special occasion for devotees. The festival is scheduled for January 15 of this year. Drik Panchang reports that the Punya Kala would begin at 7:15 AM and end at 5:46 PM. On January 15, the Maha Punya Kala will begin at 7:15 AM and will end at 9 AM.

Let’s take a look at how Uttarayan is celebrated in different states:

Punjab – Lohri

In Punjab, Uttarayan is celebrated as Lohri, a festival dedicated to the harvest season. People gather around bonfires, sing traditional folk songs, and perform traditional dances.

Tamil Nadu – Pongal

In Tamil Nadu, Makar Sankranti is celebrated as Pongal, a four-day festival dedicated to the Sun God. People prepare a special dish called Pongal, made from newly harvested rice, jaggery, and milk.

Assam – Bihu

In Assam, the festival of Bihu marks the arrival of the harvesting season. People engage in traditional dance forms, like the Bihu dance, and participate in community feasts.