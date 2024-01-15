Amit Shah’s Sister Passes Away

Amit Shah, the Union Home Minister, suffered a personal tragedy as his elder sister, Rajeshwariben Shah, passed away during her treatment at a Mumbai hospital. The news prompted Amit Shah to cancel all his scheduled engagements in Gujarat. Rajeshwariben, in her mid-60s, had been unwell for a period and was undergoing medical treatment in Mumbai, where she passed away in the early hours of Monday.

Following the demise of his sister, Shah canceled all his planned programs for the day. The mortal remains of Rajeshwariben were brought to her residence in Ahmedabad, and her final rites are scheduled to take place at the Thaltej crematorium in the afternoon. Amit Shah, who represents the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency, had been in Ahmedabad since Sunday to celebrate Makar Sankranti with BJP supporters. However, the unfortunate incident led him to cancel his Monday engagements, including inaugurating various projects in Banaskantha and Gandhinagar districts. In Banaskantha, Shah was supposed to inaugurate projects by Banas Dairy at Deodar village, and in Gandhinagar, he was scheduled to inaugurate developmental projects at Rashtriya Raksha University.