Ariana Grande sells her hillside cottage in Bird Streets neighbourhood to Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny

According to reports and rumors, pop sensation Ariana Grande has quietly sold her hillside cottage in the sought-after Bird Streets neighborhood to Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny. Although the off-market deal saw Bad Bunny acquire the property for $8.3 million, public records reveal a notable loss for Grande, who had purchased the home for $8.9 million just two years ago in 2021.

Even though the property never officially hit the market, details of the sale have emerged, shedding light on the unique features of the home. According to tax records, the property consists of three contiguous parcels of land that cling to a steep hillside, offering vertigo-inducing vistas.

The cottage, originally built in 1946, underwent extensive renovations in 2020, showcasing a charming blend of rustic and contemporary elements. With three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and less than 1,600 square feet of living space, the home offers a private retreat with a dark-bottom swimming pool and an expansive outdoor patio. The most distinctive aspect of Grande’s former abode is its ultra-private setting, concealed behind a lengthy gated driveway and shielded by tall hedges and trees. Despite its discreet location, the property boasts breathtaking views over the Sunset Strip, West Hollywood, and beyond.

According to a report by Robb Report, the singer’s loss exceeded $1 million on the 0.74-acre property, considering the closing costs and LA’s controversial new mansion tax.