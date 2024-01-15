Asian Shooting Championships: India’s Yogesh Singh wins gold medal

Jakarta: In Shooting, India’s Yogesh Singh won a gold medal in the men’s 25m standard pistol event at the Asian Shooting Championships 2024 in Jakarta, Indonesia. Mongolian shooter Davaakhuu Enkhtaivan won the silver medal with the same score. The Indian shooter, however, finished ahead as he shot 17Xs as opposed to Enkhtaivan’s 7. Kazakhstan’s Nikita Chiryukin won the bronze with 568.

India also won gold in the men’s 25m standard pistol team event. The India team of Yogesh Singh, Amit Kumar and Om Prakash won the top position.

Indian shooters have won 32 medals, including 14 gold and 10 silver. The trap final round of qualification and the finals are slated for today, offering two Paris Olympic quotas each. India have the opportunity to secure one quota from each event.