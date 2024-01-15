Authentic Kerala Delight: Make Flaky Churutti Porotta

Ingredients:

1. 2 cups all-purpose flour (maida)

2. 1 cup wheat flour

3. 1/2 cup fine semolina (rava)

4. 1/4 cup ghee (clarified butter)

5. 1/2 teaspoon sugar

6. 1/2 teaspoon salt

7. Water (as needed)

8. Ghee or oil (for frying)

Instructions:

1. In a large mixing bowl, combine the all-purpose flour, wheat flour, fine semolina, sugar, and salt.

2. Gradually add water and knead the mixture into a soft and smooth dough. Add ghee during the kneading process to make the dough more elastic.

3. Cover the dough with a damp cloth and let it rest for at least 2 hours. This helps in gluten formation.

4. After the resting period, knead the dough again to make it smooth.

5. Divide the dough into small lemon-sized balls.

6. Take a ball of dough and roll it into a thin disc on a floured surface. Apply ghee on the rolled disc.

7. Fold the disc into a semi-circle, then apply ghee and fold it again to form a triangle.

8. Repeat the process for all the balls and arrange the triangular portions in a stack.

9. Roll the stack into a cylindrical shape, ensuring the layers are intact.

10. Cut the cylindrical dough into small portions.

11. Take each portion and roll it into a round shape, ensuring that the layers are visible.

12. Heat a griddle or tawa and cook each porotta with a little ghee or oil until both sides are golden brown and cooked.

Serve the Churutti Porotta hot with your favorite curry or side dish.