Authentic Kerala Delight: Make Flaky Churutti Porotta

Ingredients:
1. 2 cups all-purpose flour (maida)
2. 1 cup wheat flour
3. 1/2 cup fine semolina (rava)
4. 1/4 cup ghee (clarified butter)
5. 1/2 teaspoon sugar
6. 1/2 teaspoon salt
7. Water (as needed)
8. Ghee or oil (for frying)
Instructions:
1. In a large mixing bowl, combine the all-purpose flour, wheat flour, fine semolina, sugar, and salt.
2. Gradually add water and knead the mixture into a soft and smooth dough. Add ghee during the kneading process to make the dough more elastic.
3. Cover the dough with a damp cloth and let it rest for at least 2 hours. This helps in gluten formation.
4. After the resting period, knead the dough again to make it smooth.
5. Divide the dough into small lemon-sized balls.
6. Take a ball of dough and roll it into a thin disc on a floured surface. Apply ghee on the rolled disc.
7. Fold the disc into a semi-circle, then apply ghee and fold it again to form a triangle.
8. Repeat the process for all the balls and arrange the triangular portions in a stack.
9. Roll the stack into a cylindrical shape, ensuring the layers are intact.
10. Cut the cylindrical dough into small portions.
11. Take each portion and roll it into a round shape, ensuring that the layers are visible.
12. Heat a griddle or tawa and cook each porotta with a little ghee or oil until both sides are golden brown and cooked.
Serve the Churutti Porotta hot with your favorite curry or side dish.
Post Your Comments